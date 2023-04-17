Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Rovaniemen seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland

Rovaniemi
5
Ranua
1
11 properties total found
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Rova…
Apartmentin Saarenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Saarenkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Rovaniemi,…
4 room housein Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Auction! One bedroom apartme…
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Muurola, Finland
Apartment
Muurola, Finland
Price on request
3 room housein Saarenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Saarenkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 249,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information on this facility.
1 room apartmentin Saarenkylae, Finland
1 room apartment
Saarenkylae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room Cottagein Ranua, Finland
1 room Cottage
Ranua, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 26 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 59,000
Cottage with sauna by a forest pond in Ranua. This compact, well-maintained cottage has elec…
3 room housein Saarenkylae, Finland
3 room house
Saarenkylae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 94,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room housein Vikajaervi, Finland
2 room house
Vikajaervi, Finland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir