Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta, Finland

Lieksa
22
Nurmes
11
Valtimo
1
34 properties total found
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 31,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Liek…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 32,000
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
€ 9,500
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 2-…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a good location, not f…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Lieksa, 1-…
Housein Valtimo, Finland
House
Valtimo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Housein Lieksa, Finland
House
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-bedroom apartm…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Housein Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Lieksa, …
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment 60.…
Townhousein Nurmes, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in NurmesY…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lie…
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Liek…
Housein Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-room apartme…
Townhousein Nurmes, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Lieksa, Finland
Townhouse
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lieksa, Finland
Apartment
Lieksa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! About 8 km from the city cen…
Apartmentin Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Nurmes sells 1 apartment …
Apartmentin Nurmes, Finland
Apartment
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in NurmesY…
Housein Nurmes, Finland
House
Nurmes, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!!House for permanent residence…

Properties features in Pielisen Karjalan seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir