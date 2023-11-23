Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Paelkaene, Finland

1 property total found
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Paelkaene, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Paelkaene, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/2
€298,000
+358504200205 matti.nurmi@habita.com
