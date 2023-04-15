Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lahden seutukunta, Finland

Heinola
17
Lahti
12
Heinolan kirkonkylae
9
Hollola
4
Nastola
3
Sysmae
3
Artjaervi
1
Hartola
1
56 properties total found
4 room housein Pulkkila, Finland
4 room house
Pulkkila, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 157 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 40,000
Apartmentin Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
€ 34,500
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hain…
Apartmentin Vaeaeksy, Finland
Apartment
Vaeaeksy, Finland
€ 31,000
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Nostava, Finland
Apartment
Nostava, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Holl…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale basic studio apa…
3 room apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villain Sysmae, Finland
Villa 4 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale villa from a beam in Päääääsalo in Susma, in a quiet area. In house four ( 4 ) spac…
Apartmentin Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
2 room housein Hollola, Finland
2 room house
Hollola, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 169,900
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Suurikylae, Finland
5 room house
Suurikylae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 154 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 148,000
House in Artyarvi for permanent residence. Spacious living room and 5 bedrooms. Own sauna wi…
3 room apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
3 room apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, n…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, a…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Hein…
Townhousein Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Townhouse
Kaerkoelaen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kärk…
Apartmentin Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Lahden seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Laht…
Apartmentin Nastola, Finland
Apartment
Nastola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lah…
1 room apartmentin Hollola, Finland
1 room apartment
Hollola, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Apartmentin Sysmae, Finland
Apartment
Sysmae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the center of Sysmä, a…
Apartmentin Sinilaehde, Finland
Apartment
Sinilaehde, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hai…
Villa 3 room villain Sysmae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Sysmae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 319,000
Apartmentin Nyystoelae, Finland
Apartment
Nyystoelae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment for sa…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Uusikylae, Finland
Apartment
Uusikylae, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Hartola, Finland
Apartment
Hartola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hartola sells 1st apartme…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Heinola, 2…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Inexpensive one-bedroom a…
Apartmentin Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment 57.…

Properties features in Lahden seutukunta, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
