  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Eastern Finland
  5. Kuopio sub-region

Residential properties for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

Kuopio
10
Nilsiae
7
Siilinjaervi
5
Karttula
3
Vehmersalmi
3
Riistavesi
2
21 property total found
Townhouse in Riistavesi, Finland
Townhouse
Riistavesi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Siil…
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Good studio for sale 28 m…
Apartment in Nilsiae, Finland
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Bright one-room apartment…
Apartment in Vehmersalmi, Finland
Apartment
Vehmersalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vehmersalm…
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ku…
Townhouse in Nilsiae, Finland
Townhouse
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kuo…
Apartment in Nilsiae, Finland
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kuop…
Apartment in Vehmersalmi, Finland
Apartment
Vehmersalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Vehmersalm…
Townhouse in Karttula, Finland
Townhouse
Karttula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Not far from the center o…
Townhouse in Riistavesi, Finland
Townhouse
Riistavesi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Siilinjärv…
Townhouse in Nilsiae, Finland
Townhouse
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Nilsiae, Finland
Townhouse
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Nilsiae, Finland
Apartment
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! A one-room apartment in Nils…
Apartment in Siilinjaervi, Finland
Apartment
Siilinjaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-bedroom apartment in Siil…
Townhouse in Vehmersalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Vehmersalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious studio for sale …
Townhouse in Nilsiae, Finland
Townhouse
Nilsiae, Finland
Price on request
Townhouse in Karttula, Finland
Townhouse
Karttula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Available small apartment fo…
Townhouse in Karttula, Finland
Townhouse
Karttula, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Small apartment 30 m & sup2;…

Properties features in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
