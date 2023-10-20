Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kontiolahti, Finland

houses
7
7 properties total found
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€265,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 2/2
Welcome to this stunning detached house that offers everything you could wish for in a home.…
€142,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to this charming detached house in the countryside of Kulho! This home offers not on…
€249,000
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Kontiolahti, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Floor 1/1
A good home for a family with children is on its own 1400m² plot. Spacious living room and k…
€177,000
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
House in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€219,000
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
5 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 196 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€299,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kontiolahti, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kontiolahti, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious detached house on its own scenic plot in Kulho, approx. 10 minutes' drive from Jo…
€225,000
