Residential properties for sale in Kolari, Finland

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kolari, Finland
Villa 3 rooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
€148,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€425,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kolari, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kolari, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€415,000
