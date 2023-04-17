Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Lapland
  5. Tunturi-Lapin seutukunta
  6. Kittilae

Residential properties for sale in Kittilae, Finland

7 properties total found
4 room housein Kittilae, Finland
4 room house
Kittilae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 980,000
In advance marketing, ski in - ski out semi-detached apartment next to Levin Westpoint. An i…
2 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 219,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
1 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 195,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
5 room housein Kittilae, Finland
5 room house
Kittilae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 172 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 790,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 337,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 3 room villain Kittilae, Finland
Villa 3 room villa
Kittilae, Finland
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 148 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Stunning and luxurious log chalet with delicate style and details is located in a very class…
1 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
1 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 169,000
Great location terraced end apartment. The distance to the center of Levi is about 1.5 km. T…
