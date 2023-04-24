Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Regional State Administrative Agency for Northern Finland
  5. Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta

Residential properties for sale in Kehys-Kainuun seutukunta, Finland

Suomussalmi
11
Kuhmo
8
Hyrynsalmi
1
Puolanka
1
23 properties total found
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Apartment in Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Comfortable one-bedroom a…
House in Jumaliskylae, Finland
House
Jumaliskylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Alavuokki area, Su…
House in Hyrynsalmi, Finland
House
Hyrynsalmi, Finland
Price on request
House in Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent resi…
Townhouse in Suomussalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
House in Suomussalmen kirkonkylae, Finland
House
Suomussalmen kirkonkylae, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Inexpensive, spacious and on…
Townhouse in Puolanka, Finland
Townhouse
Puolanka, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!!One bedroom apartment in Puol…
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! Clean and bright 2-bed apart…
House in Suomussalmi, Finland
House
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residenc…
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In a quiet residential ar…
Apartment in Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power!!! In the city of Kukhmo, 1…
Apartment in Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
Apartment in Kuhmo, Finland
Apartment
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Suomussalmi, Finland
Apartment
Suomussalmi, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
Townhouse in Kuhmo, Finland
Townhouse
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the city of Kuhmo, 1-k to…
House in Kuhmo, Finland
House
Kuhmo, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe !!!Per…

