Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Jyväskylä sub-region
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Jyvaeskylae, Finland

Korpilahti
1
Tikkakoski
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
1 room apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartment in Tikkakoski, Finland
Apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Korpilahti, Finland
Apartment
Korpilahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in a to…

Properties features in Jyvaeskylae, Finland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir