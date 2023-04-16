Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Mainland Finland
  4. Western and Central Finland
  5. Jyväskylä sub-region

Residential properties for sale in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland

Jyvaeskylae
8
Hankasalmi
5
Laukaa
4
Vaajakoski
3
Lievestuore
2
Korpilahti
1
Tikkakoski
1
Uurainen
1
23 properties total found
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Laukaa, Finland
Apartment
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lauk…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Townhousein Hankasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale 1- to townhouse …
1 room apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 29 m² 5/8 Floor
€ 102,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Apartment
Saeynaetsalo, Finland
Price on request
Townhousein Hankasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Uurainen, Finland
Apartment
Uurainen, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Uurainen sells 2-bed apar…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
2 room apartmentin Palokka, Finland
2 room apartment
Palokka, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 155,000
Housein Laukaa, Finland
House
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Apartmentin Tikkakoski, Finland
Apartment
Tikkakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Jyväsky…
Apartmentin Hankasalmi, Finland
Apartment
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hankasalmi sells 2-bed ap…
Townhousein Hankasalmi, Finland
Townhouse
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Hankasalmi, Finland
Apartment
Hankasalmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Business apartments for s…
Townhousein Korpilahti, Finland
Townhouse
Korpilahti, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Jyvä…
Apartmentin Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Vaajakoski, Finland
Apartment
Vaajakoski, Finland
Price on request
Buy, get a visa for all family members and calmly go to Finland and throughout Europe!!! Per…
Townhousein Laukaa, Finland
Townhouse
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
¡Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by power! Three-room apartment in a vill…
Townhousein Laukaa, Finland
Townhouse
Laukaa, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy !!! In the Lievestuore area, 2-b…

Properties features in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
