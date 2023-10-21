Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Finland
  4. Hamina

Residential properties for sale in Hamina, Finland

apartments
8
houses
8
16 properties total found
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Hamina, Finland
4 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€48,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€228,000
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
€79,500
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Hamina, Finland
2 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€109,000
9 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
9 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 5
Area 473 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€795,000
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
4 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/3
Now there is a real gem of private houses. This home, which was renovated in 2006-2008, offe…
€290,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
€88,000
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in Ha…
Price on request
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Price on request
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€125,000
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Hamina, Finland
2 room house with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€89,000
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
2 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€89,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Hamina, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Hamina, Finland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€150,000
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Possible remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Hami…
Price on request
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in H…
Price on request
Apartment in Hamina, Finland
Apartment
Hamina, Finland
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Three bedroom apartment in H…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir