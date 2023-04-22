Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Etelae-Pirkanmaan seutukunta, Finland

Valkeakoski
14
Toijala
2
Urjala
2
Viiala
2
Saeaeksmaeki
1
29 properties total found
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Apartment in Viiala, Finland
Apartment
Viiala, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Toijala, Finland
Apartment
Toijala, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Akaa…
Apartment in Laukeela, Finland
Apartment
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urja…
Apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
Apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 106 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 145,000
Townhouse in Nuutajaervi, Finland
Townhouse
Nuutajaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Nuutajärvi area, U…
1 room apartment in Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 60,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
4 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 119,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Kasuri, Finland
4 room house
Kasuri, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 259,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Valk…
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Valk…
Apartment in Valto, Finland
Apartment
Valto, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Valk…
3 room house in Valkeakoski, Finland
3 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 395,000
3 room house in Viiala, Finland
3 room house
Viiala, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 649,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 57,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Valto, Finland
2 room apartment
Valto, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 50,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room house in Nuutajaervi, Finland
4 room house
Nuutajaervi, Finland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 303 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 99,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartment in Toijala, Finland
2 room apartment
Toijala, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartment in Tyry, Finland
Apartment
Tyry, Finland
Price on request
Apartment in Salmi, Finland
Apartment
Salmi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Huhti, Urj…
Townhouse in Laukeela, Finland
Townhouse
Laukeela, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Urj…
1 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
1 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 49,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room house in Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
2 room house
Pyoeroenmaa, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 102 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 265,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room house in Tyry, Finland
3 room house
Tyry, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 139,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room apartment in Tyry, Finland
3 room apartment
Tyry, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 109,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Valto, Finland
1 room apartment
Valto, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 79,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
1 room apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 58,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
7 room house in Valkeakoski, Finland
7 room house
Valkeakoski, Finland
12 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 414 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,280,000
Now a unique cultural-historical ensemble from Antinkärje in Valkeakoski is available. Antin…

