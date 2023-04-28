Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northeast
  4. Pardubicky kraj
  5. okres Usti nad Orlici

Residential properties for sale in okres Usti nad Orlici, Czech Republic

3 properties total found
Apartment in Lhotka, Czech Republic
Apartment
Lhotka, Czech Republic
150 m²
€ 143,598
House 150m2 4 + 1 (brick) with plot 566m2 + garage 19m2 + terrace 36m2 Heating: gas boiler p…
Apartment in Hrusova, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hrusova, Czech Republic
124 m²
€ 299,754
We sell a modern, newly built family house 5 + kk in a quiet part of the village of Grushova…
Apartment in Rybnik, Czech Republic
Apartment
Rybnik, Czech Republic
208 m²
€ 229,788
Sale of a separate two-story house in Rybnik near Chesky Trebov 1/In a spacious garden of mo…

Properties features in okres Usti nad Orlici, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir