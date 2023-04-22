Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southwest
  4. Jihocesky kraj
  5. okres Tabor

Residential properties for sale in okres Tabor, Czech Republic

Tabor
1
Veseli nad Luznici
1
4 properties total found
House in Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
House
Veseli nad Luznici, Czech Republic
136 m²
€ 206,438
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
3 929 m²
€ 547,650
House in Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
House
Haskovcova Lhota, Czech Republic
140 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Tabor, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Tabor, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 197,223
We offer to purchase the Apartment 3+kk and with a total area of 90 m ² and in the city of …

Properties features in okres Tabor, Czech Republic

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir