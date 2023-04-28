Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Northeast
  4. Liberecky kraj
  5. okres Semily

Residential properties for sale in okres Semily, Czech Republic

2 room apartment in Turnov, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Turnov, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 105,456
The Apartment in the downtown Turnov is Fored Sale. 2+kk 42 m ². The brick house and the Ap…
3 room apartment in Turnov, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Turnov, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 122,460
We offer for sale the real estate in the downtown Turnov. Apartment of 3+1 62 m ² and 7th f…

