Apartments for sale in okres Pribram, Czech Republic

3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 176,748
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 136,110
2 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 59 m²
€ 148,589
3 room apartment in Pribram, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Pribram, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 184,380
4 room apartment in Milin, Czech Republic
4 room apartment
Milin, Czech Republic
5 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 148,629
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
82 m²
€ 116,493
Apartment in Breznice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Breznice, Czech Republic
65 m²
€ 107,254

Properties features in okres Pribram, Czech Republic

