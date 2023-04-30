Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Praha-vychod
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in okres Praha-vychod, Czech Republic

House in Zvanovice, Czech Republic
House
Zvanovice, Czech Republic
129 m²
€ 362,505
We offer the four-roomed one-storey house with the site of 599 sq.m for sale in 35 km from Prague.
House in Bast, Czech Republic
House
Bast, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 309,270
A townhouse in 15 minutes drive by car from Prague. Site of 221 sq.m and area of the house …
House in Lounovice, Czech Republic
House
Lounovice, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 387,855
The one-storey house in style of a bungalow of 120 sq.m and uchastoky of 1.120 sq.m. In hom…
Mir