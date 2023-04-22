Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okres Beroun, Czech Republic

2 room apartment in Komarov, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Komarov, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 112,281
The sale includes a locked garage, which is privately owned, with an area of 16.8 square met…
Apartment in Suchomasty, Czech Republic
Apartment
Suchomasty, Czech Republic
86 m²
€ 172,341
The house is completely renovated and connected to all communications. The attic is very spa…
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 156,156
apartment 2 + 1 with large loggia, after reconstruction, 50m2 on the 8 floor sunny apartment…
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 146,211
For sale apartment 2 + 1 with a smaller balcony (0.8 m2), which is located in a quiet part o…
2 room apartment in Horovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Horovice, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 135,759
apartment 2 + 1 40m2 on the 2 floor of the panel house after reconstruction near there is ev…
2 room apartment in Beroun, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Beroun, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 140,985
apartment 2 + kk 54m2 on the second floor of a brick house, where a total of 4 residential u…
2 room apartment in Horovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Horovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 99,216
Apartment 2 + kk 45m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house At the same time as the apartment, a…
Apartment in Bubovice, Czech Republic
Apartment
Bubovice, Czech Republic
90 m²
€ 199,758
Family house 4 + kk (age 10 years) Bubovice & # 8212; 4.5 km from exit 10 to D5 (15 km from …
Apartment in Hyskov, Czech Republic
Apartment
Hyskov, Czech Republic
105 m²
€ 368,121
The sale of a separate house 4 + kk with a total area of 105 square meters, is located on a …
Apartment in Karlstejn, Czech Republic
Apartment
Karlstejn, Czech Republic
135 m²
€ 311,181
House 3 + kk after complete reconstruction in 2012, area of 135m2, on a plot of 309m2 From t…

Properties features in okres Beroun, Czech Republic

