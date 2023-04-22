Apartments for sale in Milovice, Czech Republic

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 126,282
apartment 3 + kk 62m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house Apartment after complete renovation …
2 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 121,173
For sale apartment 2 + kk 43 m ² in the suburbs of Prague & # 8212; To Milovitsa 2nd floor o…
2 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 147,810
apartment 2 + kk 56m2 on the 4th floor of a brick house with a balcony (1.5m2) + basement ro…
2 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 117,741
apartment 2 + kk 43m2 on the 5th floor of the panel house + 2m2 basement The house is locate…
2 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 61 m²
€ 135,252
apartment 2 + kk 61m2 on 1 floor brick house The advantage of the house is its location in …
3 room apartment in Milovice, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Milovice, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 180,687
two-level apartment 3 + kk 78m2 + 2 m2 crypt. on the 1st floor of a brick house, in the vil…
