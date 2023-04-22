Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Central Bohemia
  4. Stredocesky kraj
  5. okres Melnik
  6. Melnik
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Melnik, Czech Republic

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 223,080
apartment 3 + kk 68m2 on the 3rd floor of the panel house panel house with a new facade with…
Apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
Apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
170 m²
€ 241,254
large house 5 + 1/kk with spacious rooms in Melnik. rooms were overhauled The house also has…
3 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 151,086
Apartment 3 + kk 58 m ² for sale in Melnik 6th floor of panel house Apartment and house afte…
2 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 116,103
The Apartment of 2+kk 74 m ² in the city of Melnik with the parking space The site of 42 sq…
2 room apartment in Melnik, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Melnik, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 129,285
The Apartment of 2+kk 56 m ² in the city of Melnik 1st floor of a new building of the 2015t…
