Residential properties for sale in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic

2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 112,808
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 123,240
2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 126,750
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 167,037
3 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 257,247
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
2 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 4 Floor
€ 227,503
Complete information including the video can be found at www.monplaisir.czWe wanted to prepa…
Apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
Apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
500 m²
€ 851,760
Hotel 3 * 500 m ² in the centre of Marianske Lazne 27 beds. 11 double rooms, 1 single + apar…
1 room apartment in Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
1 room apartment
Marianske Lazne, Czech Republic
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 55,263
The Apartment with a total area of 39 sq.m and by planning 1+1 and to the address Hlavní tř…
