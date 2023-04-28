Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czech Republic
  3. Southeast
  4. Jihomoravsky kraj
  5. okres Breclav
  6. Hustopece

Residential properties for sale in Hustopece, Czech Republic

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 191,100
3 room apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 76 m²
€ 221,910
3 room apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
4 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 193,440
3 room apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 room apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
3 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 253,461
2 room apartment in Hustopece, Czech Republic
2 room apartment
Hustopece, Czech Republic
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 156,000
