Apartments for sale in Belgium

18 properties total found
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 73 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments in the historical part of the city Location: Ghent Center, next to …
€169,000
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 105 m²
Belgium Ghent Modern apartments in Ghent Location: Eeklo Nearby Station area are all the nec…
€237,250
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 180 m²
Belgium Ghent Exclusive apartment in the historic center of the apartment in a renovated bui…
€640,000
2 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
2 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments 20 km from Ghent Location: the ancient city of Aalste (Alst), betwe…
€160,000
2 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
2 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments in a renovated house near the railway station The location is excel…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Zhurdan Square Location: the city center between Leopold Par…
€390,000
4 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near St.Catherine The apartment has a very good location: in the …
€415,000
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in Ixel Apartment after excellent repairs, with beautiful views f…
€445,000
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in a kindergarten in the city center The apartment has a unique l…
€449,500
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 1
Belgium.Brussels Large apartment in the Ukkel area Location: the first high floor of a 6-sto…
€470,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment with terrace
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment opposite Jardin Du Roy Ixel District, apartment with a large terr…
€490,000
Apartment with yard, with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment with yard, with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
Belgium.Brussels Apartment for Avenue Louise Location: the most beautiful part of the street…
€505,000
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Gran Place Apartment is located in the historic city center,…
€600,000
8 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with sauna in Flanders, Belgium
8 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with sauna
Flanders, Belgium
Rooms 8
Area 604 m²
Belgium. Maaseik, Limburg Province, eastern Flanders Prestigious Penthouse with a covered Pe…
€1,51M
3 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/4
Property characteristics  • Room :  • Area: 120 m²  • Rooms: 8  • Floor: Ground floor / …
€525,000
3 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/4
Характеристика недвижимости  • Площадь: 203 м²  • Этаж: 1-ый / 4  • Спальни: 3  • Отопле…
€650,000
4 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
4 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Rooms 10
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/4
Property characteristics  • Area: 215 m²  • Rooms: 10  • Floor: 1st / 4  • Levels: 1  •…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
2 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Property characteristics  • Room :  • Area: 120 m²  • Rooms: 8  • Floor: Ground floor / …
€525,000

