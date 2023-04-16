Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Zhabinka
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 12,520
1 bedroom apartment, g. Zhabinka, st. Zarechnaya, 1986, 2/5 bricks, 31.4 / 31.0 / 19.2 / 5.1…
2 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 23,328
Lot 6883. We offer to buy a two-room apartment in Zhabinka. Nice spacious apartment with a t…
3 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 38,730
Excellent three-room apartment for sale on Francis Skorina Street in Zhabinka. The apartment…
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,042
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 18,014
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,933
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 17,023
1 bedroom apartment, g. Zhabinka, st. Sovetskaya, 1977, 5/5 bricks, 33.9 / 33.9 / 19.1 / 7.0…
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 15,312
Sale of a one-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinka 1929971-room apartment, Zhab…
3 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 28,822
For sale a 3-bedroom apartment in Zhabinka St. Central. and nbsp; House 1991, 72.1 / 42.9 / …
2 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,312
Sale of 2-room apartment, Zhabinka3/5 & nbsp; storey brick house, area 39.1 / 24.7 / 5.6 m &…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir