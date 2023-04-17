Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vileyka, Belarus

3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,519
Modern three-room apartment with furniture and appliances! Address: Vileika, st. Oktyabrskay…
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,296
Cozy two bedroom apartment in the city of Vileika! Address: Vileika, st. Chapaeva 武 utual t…
2 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,125
武 Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in light colors ready to stay in it immediate…
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 18,116
3 bedroom apartment with a plot.  Address: Vileika, Kosmonavtov St. ⁇ 知 About your f…
2 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,304
In a brick house, a good part of the city of Vileika - we offer to inspect a two-room apartm…
1 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 14,202
Apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
Apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 10,924
Two rooms are for sale ( 7/18 shares ) in a 4-room apartment in. Vileika. The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Vileyka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vileyka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,957
