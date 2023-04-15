Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,419
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 24,317
Excellent spacious apartment for sale on the fourth floor of a nine-story cooperative house …
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 30,621
For sale excellent one-bedroom apartment of original layout in a nine-story brick house in 2…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 19,814
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with good repairs on the second floor of a five-story br…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,913
For sale inexpensive three-room apartment on the second floor of a brick house in the very c…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,618
For sale one bedroom apartment in a three-apartment building on the street Z. Kosmodemyanska…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 24,317
For sale a good two-room apartment in the city center. The rooms are large, the corridor is …
4 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,581
Excellent two-level four-room apartment for sale in a semi-detached house with a personal pl…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,354
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale a good one-room apartment on the second floor of a five-story brick house in an exc…
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,643
Excellent one-room apartment for sale with a neat residential repair at the seventh school. …
5 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 51,335
Great location of the house. Of the 3 loggias, a cool view of the city. The house is equippe…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,779
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with a personal plot and household buildings in Volkovys…
Apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
Apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,006
Old half houses, plot, garden, household buildings. Second floor equipment is possible
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 31,522
For sale one bedroom apartment with a neat repair on the 6th floor of a 9-story brick house …
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 24,857
Excellent one bedroom apartment for sale in the city center on the ground floor of a nine-st…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 23,686
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 15,220
The house is located in the city center. Near the cinema, Euroopt, bank. It is possible to t…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 15,220
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,823
The house is located in the city center, near Lenin Square, a short distance from the market…
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,823
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,326
The house is located in the center of the microdistrict, there is all the infrastructure.Kin…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 26,568
Very spacious apartment on the fourth floor in a nine-story house on the street.Zholudeva. H…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 24,317
Three-room apartment for sale without repair near secondary school No. 7. On the 4 floor of …
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 21,164
For sale one bedroom apartment in Volkovysk. Located in a quiet, peaceful place at ul. Dovat…
