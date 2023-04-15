Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vawkavysk, Belarus

46 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 29 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,419
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 24,317
Excellent spacious apartment for sale on the fourth floor of a nine-story cooperative house …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
91 m²
€ 46,832
For sale a spacious, solid house with a garden, garage, bathhouse in the area of « Bellakta …
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 30,621
For sale excellent one-bedroom apartment of original layout in a nine-story brick house in 2…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 19,814
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with good repairs on the second floor of a five-story br…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 18,913
For sale inexpensive three-room apartment on the second floor of a brick house in the very c…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 36 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,618
For sale one bedroom apartment in a three-apartment building on the street Z. Kosmodemyanska…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 24,317
For sale a good two-room apartment in the city center. The rooms are large, the corridor is …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
244 m²
€ 68,447
A solid cottage for sale in the microdistrict of the Southern city of Volkovysk. The house o…
4 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 131 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 44,581
Excellent two-level four-room apartment for sale in a semi-detached house with a personal pl…
3 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 20,354
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
81 m²
€ 24,497
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 13,509
For sale a good one-room apartment on the second floor of a five-story brick house in an exc…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 17,832
For sale a large strong house from a beam with a brick extension on Volya St. in Volkovysk. …
1 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 18,643
Excellent one-room apartment for sale with a neat residential repair at the seventh school. …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 44,130
A large house for sale in Yatwezi with two 19 and 80 acre plots. Both sites are privately ow…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 22,515
For sale a large house with two land plots. Four rooms, large kitchen, spacious bathroom. Al…
5 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 51,335
Great location of the house. Of the 3 loggias, a cool view of the city. The house is equippe…
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 35 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,779
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment with a personal plot and household buildings in Volkovys…
Apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
Apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
50 m²
€ 9,006
Old half houses, plot, garden, household buildings. Second floor equipment is possible
2 room apartmentin Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 31,522
For sale one bedroom apartment with a neat repair on the 6th floor of a 9-story brick house …
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
41 m²
€ 16,211
For sale a small house with a good plot of land on Lugovaya St. in Volkovysk. The house is w…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
105 m²
€ 18,463
Preserved construction, all communications nearby, the house is small, the place is good. Th…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
243 m²
€ 28,820
The house requires interior decoration. Smooth plot, fruit trees, quiet place. Near the vete…
5 room housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 243 m² Number of floors 2
€ 28,820
The house requires interior decoration. Smooth plot, fruit trees, quiet place.Near the veter…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
84 m²
€ 15,310
5 room housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 15,310
House with a large plot. Quiet and quiet place
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
79 m²
€ 24,317
Part of the house for sale in a quiet side street on Brest (, the second half can also be bo…
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
69 m²
€ 20,714
Housein Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
227 m²
€ 28,820
Large living space for sale in 2 km. from Volkovysk. The building has a total area of 227 sq…
