  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Smilavicki sielski Saviet
  6. Smilavichy
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

8 properties total found
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 58,922
If you are tired of the bustle of the city and want to live outside the city, while not far …
Cottage in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 149,571
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Cottage in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 67,987
For sale excellent cottage in gp. Smilovichi 25 km. from Minsk. Plot of 15 acres, fenced, ro…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
62 m²
€ 31,637
House for sale in gp. Smilovichi, 23 km from MKAD. Mogilev direction. Good, developed infras…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 24,475
Plot with wooden house for sale in Smilovichi! Mogilev address, 25 km from Minsk. 21-acre p…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 31,274
For sale excellent house in the city center. Nearby shop, school, kindergarten, stop
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
350 m²
€ 104,246
For sale a spacious, modern house for decoration in.p. Smilovichi, 25 km from MKAD. Wall mat…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 7,705
1/3 of the share in a residential building with a separate entrance is for sale. House from …
