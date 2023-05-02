Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Smilavichy, Belarus

10 properties total found
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 41,026
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the city of. Smilovichi. Street M. Gorky House 20.The house …
2 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 35,100
Smilovichi – the most developed satellite city of Minsk with a good environmental situation,…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 54,518
If you are tired of the bustle of the city and want to live outside the city, while not far …
Cottage in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 150,427
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Cottage in Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 68,376
For sale excellent cottage in gp. Smilovichi 25 km. from Minsk. Plot of 15 acres, fenced, ro…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
62 m²
€ 31,818
House for sale in gp. Smilovichi, 23 km from MKAD. Mogilev direction. Good, developed infras…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
80 m²
€ 24,615
Plot with wooden house for sale in Smilovichi! Mogilev address, 25 km from Minsk. 21-acre p…
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
75 m²
€ 31,453
For sale excellent house in the city center. Nearby shop, school, kindergarten, stop
3 room apartment in Smilavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smilavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 53,789
Exclusive and only offer of a 3-room apartment in gp. Smilovichi!  New building ( 2018 …
House in Smilavichy, Belarus
House
Smilavichy, Belarus
21 m²
€ 7,749
1/3 of the share in a residential building with a separate entrance is for sale. House from …
