Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Smalyavichy
Houses
Houses for sale in Smalyavichy, Belarus
17 properties total found
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
225 m²
€ 86,409
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 49,169
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
191 m²
Price on request
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 68,017
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
163 m²
€ 88,321
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
144 m²
€ 107,443
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
64 m²
€ 62,827
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
77 m²
€ 40,974
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
62 m²
Price on request
Cottage
Smalyavichy, Belarus
190 m²
€ 59,184
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
199 m²
Price on request
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
199 m²
€ 71,021
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
100 m²
€ 35,511
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
29 m²
€ 11,655
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
€ 40,974
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
67 m²
€ 59,093
House
Smalyavichy, Belarus
54 m²
€ 19,121
