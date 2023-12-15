Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse with garden in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse with garden
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
€74,660
Leave a request
Townhouse in Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Rudzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
In the heart of Pukhovichi district, 12 km from Rudensk in the town of Pravdinsky sold good …
€31,412
Leave a request

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir