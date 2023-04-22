Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Nyasvizh
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nyasvizh, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,419
House for sale in. Nesvizh, on the street. Lenin. The total area of the house is 69.1 sq. M.…
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
253 m²
€ 81,017
COTTES in. NESVIZH g. Nesvizh is a historical and cultural city in 86 km. from. Minsk with m…
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
291 m²
€ 90,119
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
312 m²
Price on request
Cottage g. Nesvizh. Sun. Nesvizh & ndash; historical and cultural city in 86 km. from the ci…
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
138 m²
€ 80,205
Excellent residential building for sale in the city. Nesvizh. Minsk region, 98 km from MKAD.…
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
99 m²
€ 26,044
Sell the house, Nesvizh, Brest, for example, 86 km from the МКАД1 level, year of constructio…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir