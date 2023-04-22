Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Nesvizh District
  5. Nyasvizh

Residential properties for sale in Nyasvizh, Belarus

9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,538
Cozy two-room apartment with a separate entrance in Nesvizh! Address: g. Nesvizh, st. Slutsk…
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
69 m²
€ 14,419
House for sale in. Nesvizh, on the street. Lenin. The total area of the house is 69.1 sq. M.…
1 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
1 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,024
One-room apartment for sale in the center of. Nesvizh. The apartment is ready for living. In…
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
253 m²
€ 81,017
COTTES in. NESVIZH g. Nesvizh is a historical and cultural city in 86 km. from. Minsk with m…
4 room apartment in Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 room apartment
Nyasvizh, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 253 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 81,017
COTTES in. NESVIZH g. Nesvizh is a historical and cultural city in 86 km. from. Minsk with m…
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
291 m²
€ 90,119
Cottage in Nyasvizh, Belarus
Cottage
Nyasvizh, Belarus
312 m²
Price on request
Cottage g. Nesvizh. Sun. Nesvizh & ndash; historical and cultural city in 86 km. from the ci…
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
138 m²
€ 80,205
Excellent residential building for sale in the city. Nesvizh. Minsk region, 98 km from MKAD.…
House in Nyasvizh, Belarus
House
Nyasvizh, Belarus
99 m²
€ 26,044
Sell the house, Nesvizh, Brest, for example, 86 km from the МКАД1 level, year of constructio…
