Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk
Multilevel-apartment
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Minsk, Belarus
Multilevel apartments
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 96.8 sq.m,…
€ 9,065
Recommend
4 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
4
81 m²
4/9
4 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Prigorodnaya, 1987, 4/9 panel, 88.5 / 81.4 / 52.7 / 9.0, …
€ 51,217
Recommend
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
€ 4,714
Recommend
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
360 m²
The house is located on a plot of 25 acres adjacent to the golf courses. Around — deciduous …
€ 906,500
Recommend
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2
63 m²
2/23
LCD & laquo; Minsk World & raquo; - This is a new construction concept. The city in the city…
€ 67,629
Recommend
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2
53 m²
21/25
€ 79,681
Recommend
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2
46 m²
2/5
€ 41,608
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3
63 m²
3/5
Sale of a three-room apartment in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 1923113-room apartment, Kobrin…
€ 35,354
Recommend
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1
41 m²
8/10
This apartment can be bought on credit! For consultation and calculation, call in advertisin…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
64 m²
3/23
€ 67,554
Recommend
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
72 m²
1/9
Two bedroom apartment in the East Address: Minsk, st. East, d. 26. 武 3-room apartment for s…
€ 70,707
Recommend
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3
80 m²
7/9
The kitchen has a built-in Bosch technique. Net sale Private Service Enterprise Real E…
€ 66,628
Recommend
Properties features in Minsk, Belarus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL