Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Minsk, Belarus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sciapankauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 2017 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 96.8 sq.m,…
€ 9,065
4 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
4 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/9
4 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Prigorodnaya, 1987, 4/9 panel, 88.5 / 81.4 / 52.7 / 9.0, …
€ 51,217
House in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
€ 4,714
Cottage in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 360 m²
The house is located on a plot of 25 acres adjacent to the golf courses. Around — deciduous …
€ 906,500
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/23
LCD & laquo; Minsk World & raquo; - This is a new construction concept. The city in the city…
€ 67,629
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 21/25
€ 79,681
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 41,608
3 room apartment in Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Sale of a three-room apartment in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 1923113-room apartment, Kobrin…
€ 35,354
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/10
This apartment can be bought on credit! For consultation and calculation, call in advertisin…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/23
€ 67,554
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/9
Two bedroom apartment in the East Address: Minsk, st. East, d. 26. 武 3-room apartment for s…
€ 70,707
3 room apartment in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 7/9
The kitchen has a built-in Bosch technique. Net sale  Private Service Enterprise Real E…
€ 66,628

