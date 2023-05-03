Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Maryina Horka
Houses
Houses for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 45,319
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
€ 1,362
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 40,778
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
114 m²
€ 59,850
Excellent house with a plot in Maryina Gorka Address: Maryina Gorka, per. Voroshilova 武We b…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 43,593
Being in constant stress and movement, every person dreams of plunge into an atmosphere of w…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
97 m²
€ 40,869
An excellent option for living a family or for a cottage, located in a clean, beautiful, pic…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,787
House in residential condition in the very center of g. Maryina Gorka with an area of 86.9 /…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,430
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 28,063
For sale semi-detached residential building of the city. Maryina Gorka. St.K. Marx 40.Plot 1…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 72,565
We bring to your attention an excellent & nbsp; house with a large & nbsp; plot (15 acres) i…
Cottage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
125 m²
€ 30,152
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 37,690
For sale excellent house in Maryina Gorka & nbsp; Good driveways, minibuses & nbsp; to Minsk…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
31 m²
€ 47,226
Modern small house in a picturesque place of Maryina Gorki. The house has an interesting lay…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map