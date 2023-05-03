Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Maryina Horka
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 45,319
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
€ 1,362
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 40,778
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
114 m²
€ 59,850
Excellent house with a plot in Maryina Gorka Address: Maryina Gorka, per. Voroshilova 武We b…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 43,593
Being in constant stress and movement, every person dreams of plunge into an atmosphere of w…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
97 m²
€ 40,869
An excellent option for living a family or for a cottage, located in a clean, beautiful, pic…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,787
House in residential condition in the very center of g. Maryina Gorka with an area of 86.9 /…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,430
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 28,063
For sale semi-detached residential building of the city. Maryina Gorka. St.K. Marx 40.Plot 1…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 72,565
We bring to your attention an excellent & nbsp; house with a large & nbsp; plot (15 acres) i…
Cottage in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Cottage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
125 m²
€ 30,152
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 37,690
For sale excellent house in Maryina Gorka & nbsp; Good driveways, minibuses & nbsp; to Minsk…
House in Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
31 m²
€ 47,226
Modern small house in a picturesque place of Maryina Gorki. The house has an interesting lay…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir