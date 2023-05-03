Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Pukhavichy District
Maryina Horka
Residential properties for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Clear all
31 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
167 m²
€ 45,319
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
€ 1,362
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 40,778
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 34,330
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale! Address: Pukhovichi district, city. Maryina Gorka, st…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
174 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 118,065
Exclusive offer!!! 60 km. from Minsk and 40 minutes drive from the station. Mogilevskay…
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
Our offer is relevant until 04/30/2023! Have fun buying a beautiful apartment for a great mo…
4 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
82 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 33,512
Four bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Maryina Hill Address: Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
114 m²
€ 59,850
Excellent house with a plot in Maryina Gorka Address: Maryina Gorka, per. Voroshilova 武We b…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
5/5 Floor
Price on request
Spacious 3-room for sale. apartment in the heart of. Maryina Gorka, on the street. Leninist!…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
69 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 44,411
Excellent two bedroom apartment with a private plot Address: Maryina Gorka, st. Sunny 武 So…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
Cozy apartment for sale in. Maryina Gorka. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, st. New Zarya,…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 43,593
Being in constant stress and movement, every person dreams of plunge into an atmosphere of w…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
97 m²
€ 40,869
An excellent option for living a family or for a cottage, located in a clean, beautiful, pic…
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 7,266
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building with a land plot in. Maryina …
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
63 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,782
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a cozy renovation in the environmentally friendly ar…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 4,541
Apartment in an apartment building, without decoration!!! There are 3 more apartments with w…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,059
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 34,965
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
87 m²
€ 31,787
House in residential condition in the very center of g. Maryina Gorka with an area of 86.9 /…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 27,700
For sale spacious one-room apartment in a frame-block house in Maryina Gorka! Great layout, …
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
53 m²
€ 24,430
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
53 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 21,797
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
51 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 26,338
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Maryina Gorka, a 5-minute walk from the railwa…
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 32,695
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Marjina Gorka, direction Pukhovichi, 51 km from MKAD. …
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
95 m²
€ 28,063
For sale semi-detached residential building of the city. Maryina Gorka. St.K. Marx 40.Plot 1…
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 72,565
We bring to your attention an excellent & nbsp; house with a large & nbsp; plot (15 acres) i…
Cottage
Maryina Horka, Belarus
125 m²
€ 30,152
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 35,874
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
66 m²
€ 37,690
For sale excellent house in Maryina Gorka & nbsp; Good driveways, minibuses & nbsp; to Minsk…
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
31 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 20,434
For sale 1 bedroom apartment at. Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya (military town). Tall 1 floor …
