  Belarus
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Pukhavichy District
  Maryina Horka
  Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

18 properties total found
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 34,330
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale! Address: Pukhovichi district, city. Maryina Gorka, st…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 174 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,065
Exclusive offer!!! 60 km. from Minsk and 40 minutes drive from the station. Mogilevskay…
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Our offer is relevant until 04/30/2023! Have fun buying a beautiful apartment for a great mo…
4 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 82 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 33,512
Four bedroom apartment in a quiet area of Maryina Hill Address: Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Spacious 3-room for sale. apartment in the heart of. Maryina Gorka, on the street. Leninist!…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,411
Excellent two bedroom apartment with a private plot Address: Maryina Gorka, st. Sunny 武 So…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
Cozy apartment for sale in. Maryina Gorka. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, st. New Zarya,…
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 7,266
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building with a land plot in. Maryina …
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,782
For sale spacious 3-room apartment with a cozy renovation in the environmentally friendly ar…
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 4,541
Apartment in an apartment building, without decoration!!! There are 3 more apartments with w…
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,059
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,965
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,700
For sale spacious one-room apartment in a frame-block house in Maryina Gorka! Great layout, …
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 53 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 21,797
For sale apartment in a locked residential building. The house is located in. Maryina Gorka,…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 26,338
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the center of Maryina Gorka, a 5-minute walk from the railwa…
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,695
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in Marjina Gorka, direction Pukhovichi, 51 km from MKAD. …
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 35,874
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,434
For sale 1 bedroom apartment at. Maryina Gorka, st. New Zarya (military town). Tall 1 floor …
