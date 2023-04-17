Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Lahoysk
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lahoysk, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
103 m²
€ 77,460
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
80 m²
€ 40,531
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
167 m²
€ 62,328
Excellent new home in Logoisk, 30.9 km. from MKAD. Shop, bank, school, kindergarten, hospita…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
44 m²
€ 35,938
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 23,868
Urgent! Great offer!&Nbsp; For sale a natural log house in the magnificent satellite city of…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
63 m²
€ 40,531
City center, near the lake. The house is ready to live or to the cottage, it is also perfect…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,716
House for sale in a good area The house is suitable for living. There is a basement for stor…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
100 m²
€ 38,640
The house in Logoysk and Kamyshovaya 23 1 level and walls - a red brick and a roof - a me…
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
231 m²
€ 145,913
3-storey cottage, st. Svetlaya, Logoisk3 level, walls - brick, roof - Euro-cipher, year of c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir