  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Lahoysk

Residential properties for sale in Lahoysk, Belarus

18 properties total found
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
103 m²
€ 77,460
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 37,739
2-storey apartment in Logoisk on the street Sovetskaya Address: Logoisk, st. Sovetskaya, d. …
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,524
For sale 2-room apartment in a brick house. Normal, residential condition. PVC windows, entr…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 32,416
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in the center of. Logoisk! Address: Logoisk, st. …
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
80 m²
€ 40,531
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 56,294
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Logoisk on the street Gainenskoye highway 1. House brick,…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 39,541
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly and picturesque place in…
1 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,633
Spacious one-room apartment built in a brick house in 2019. Total area 38.0 / 17.2 / 11.0. C…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,723
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in. Logoisk. Brick house. The apartment is located on …
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
167 m²
€ 62,328
Excellent new home in Logoisk, 30.9 km. from MKAD. Shop, bank, school, kindergarten, hospita…
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,723
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
44 m²
€ 35,938
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
58 m²
€ 23,868
Urgent! Great offer!&Nbsp; For sale a natural log house in the magnificent satellite city of…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
63 m²
€ 40,531
City center, near the lake. The house is ready to live or to the cottage, it is also perfect…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
68 m²
€ 20,716
House for sale in a good area The house is suitable for living. There is a basement for stor…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,039
For sale a spacious, warm and comfortable one-bedroom apartment of 39.8 square meters in. Lo…
Housein Lahoysk, Belarus
House
Lahoysk, Belarus
100 m²
€ 38,640
The house in Logoysk and Kamyshovaya 23 1 level and walls - a red brick and a roof - a me…
Cottagein Lahoysk, Belarus
Cottage
Lahoysk, Belarus
231 m²
€ 145,913
3-storey cottage, st. Svetlaya, Logoisk3 level, walls - brick, roof - Euro-cipher, year of c…
