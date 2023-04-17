Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Lahoysk
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lahoysk, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 75 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 37,739
2-storey apartment in Logoisk on the street Sovetskaya Address: Logoisk, st. Sovetskaya, d. …
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 31,524
For sale 2-room apartment in a brick house. Normal, residential condition. PVC windows, entr…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 32,416
Spacious one-bedroom apartment with repair in the center of. Logoisk! Address: Logoisk, st. …
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 55 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 56,294
For sale one bedroom apartment in. Logoisk on the street Gainenskoye highway 1. House brick,…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 39,541
For sale a spacious 2-room apartment in an environmentally friendly and picturesque place in…
1 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,633
Spacious one-room apartment built in a brick house in 2019. Total area 38.0 / 17.2 / 11.0. C…
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,723
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment for sale in. Logoisk. Brick house. The apartment is located on …
3 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 29,723
2 room apartmentin Lahoysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lahoysk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,039
For sale a spacious, warm and comfortable one-bedroom apartment of 39.8 square meters in. Lo…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir