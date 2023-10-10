Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kobryn, Belarus

34 properties total found
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin district 1 floor. General SNB - 204.0 sq.m, total- 1…
€24,578
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 169 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 2015. 1 floor, attic. General SNB - 172.3 sq.m, total- 168.8 sq…
€73,733
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Residential house in Kobrin.1992, 2 floors. General SNB - 239.7 sq.m, total- 239.7 sq.m, liv…
€57,900
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin. 2020 pp. 1 floor. General SNB - 145.2 sq.m, total- …
€56,718
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 1 floor. General SNB - 58.9 sq.m, total- 53.5 sq.m, lived- 37.7…
€35,921
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in the city. Kobrin. 1938, 1 floor. General SNB - sq.m, total- 50.8 sq.m, …
€15,125
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Residential building in. Cobrina. 2005 p. 2 floors. Total SNB - 156.4 sq.m., total. - 152.4 …
€127,615
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 69 m²
€17,961
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 273 m²
€151,248
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 73 m²
€23,160
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 69 m²
€22,687
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 256 m²
€103,983
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 131 m²
€25,050
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A box of a residential building in.Cobrina. 2021 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 75.0 …
€19,851
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Residential building in.Cobrina. 2006 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 78.9 square meters.m, t…
€42,538
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Residential building in Cobrina. 1962 p. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 95.4 sq.m, total. - 89.…
€30,155
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 86 m²
€42,538
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
€66,171
House with yard in Kobryn, Belarus
House with yard
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Sale of a box of a house in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202637Korobka residential building in Br…
€146,521
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 190536Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 1980…
€43,956
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 137 m²
Sale of a home for finishing in Kobrin district, Kobrin 200429The house for finishing in Kob…
€44,429
House with bath house in Kobryn, Belarus
House with bath house
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 193595Zhiloy house in the Kobr…
€75,624
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 193764 House in Kobrin. 2 floors. …
€114,381
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 145 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 200069Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2009…
€94,530
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 143 m²
€42,444
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 291 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 190032Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2004…
€96,420
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 150 m²
A box of a residential building in Cobrin. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 178.6 sq.m., total. ~…
€31,195
House with bath house in Kobryn, Belarus
House with bath house
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 187 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 182727Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2017…
€126,670
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 160568Zhiloy house 2007 Kobrin…
€87,913
House in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 160563A good large residential bui…
€80,350
