Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Kobryn
Houses
Houses for sale in Kobryn, Belarus
House
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
House
Kobryn, Belarus
172 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin district 1 floor. General SNB - 204.0 sq.m, total- 1…
€24,578
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
169 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 2015. 1 floor, attic. General SNB - 172.3 sq.m, total- 168.8 sq…
€73,733
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
240 m²
Residential house in Kobrin.1992, 2 floors. General SNB - 239.7 sq.m, total- 239.7 sq.m, liv…
€57,900
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
109 m²
Box of a residential building in Kobrin. 2020 pp. 1 floor. General SNB - 145.2 sq.m, total- …
€56,718
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
54 m²
Residential house in Kobrin. 1 floor. General SNB - 58.9 sq.m, total- 53.5 sq.m, lived- 37.7…
€35,921
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
51 m²
Residential house in the city. Kobrin. 1938, 1 floor. General SNB - sq.m, total- 50.8 sq.m, …
€15,125
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
152 m²
Residential building in. Cobrina. 2005 p. 2 floors. Total SNB - 156.4 sq.m., total. - 152.4 …
€127,615
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
69 m²
€17,961
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
273 m²
€151,248
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
73 m²
€23,160
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
69 m²
€22,687
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
256 m²
€103,983
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
131 m²
€25,050
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
75 m²
A box of a residential building in.Cobrina. 2021 year.p. 1st floor, attic. Total.SNB - 75.0 …
€19,851
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
79 m²
Residential building in.Cobrina. 2006 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 78.9 square meters.m, t…
€42,538
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
90 m²
Residential building in Cobrina. 1962 p. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 95.4 sq.m, total. - 89.…
€30,155
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
86 m²
€42,538
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
137 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202910Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2014…
€66,171
Recommend
House with yard
Kobryn, Belarus
142 m²
Sale of a box of a house in Kobrin district, Kobrin 202637Korobka residential building in Br…
€146,521
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
124 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 190536Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 1980…
€43,956
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
137 m²
Sale of a home for finishing in Kobrin district, Kobrin 200429The house for finishing in Kob…
€44,429
Recommend
House with bath house
Kobryn, Belarus
189 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 193595Zhiloy house in the Kobr…
€75,624
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
139 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 193764 House in Kobrin. 2 floors. …
€114,381
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
145 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 200069Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2009…
€94,530
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
143 m²
€42,444
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
291 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 190032Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2004…
€96,420
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
150 m²
A box of a residential building in Cobrin. 1 floor, attic. Total SNB - 178.6 sq.m., total. ~…
€31,195
Recommend
House with bath house
Kobryn, Belarus
187 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 182727Zhiloy house in Kobrin. 2017…
€126,670
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
173 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Kobrin 160568Zhiloy house 2007 Kobrin…
€87,913
Recommend
House
Kobryn, Belarus
212 m²
Sale of a residential building in Kobrin district, Kobrin 160563A good large residential bui…
€80,350
Recommend
