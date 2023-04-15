Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Baraulianski sielski Saviet
  6. Borovlyany
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Borovlyany, Belarus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 152,204
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 108,074
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 130,589
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
177 m²
€ 80,155
Live in Valerianovo & ndash; prestigious and status! It has its own & nbsp; townhouse house…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir