New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 226,205
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
299 m²
€ 104,053
Radical reduction in the price of a residential cottage made of brick in d. Ma…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 307,638
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 316,596
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 805,288
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
255 m²
Price on request
For sale a new cottage, d. Drozdovo, ul.Christmas. Logoisk, e.g. 1.5 km from MKAD. Level 2 +…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 889,436
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
277 m²
€ 266,921
Sale of a cottage for cleaning, located at d. Drozdovo st. Jasminova d. 29. Cottage building…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
218 m²
€ 108,578
Unfinished house for sale on 2 floors + attached garage. House from blocks ( 400 mm ). The f…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 443,361
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!! T…
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 108,578
New house 1 km. kilometer from Minsk, in the garden partnership "Aerogeodezist". The monolit…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 103,964
The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
360 m²
€ 334,783
A new elite premium cottage adjacent to the forest in the prestigious cottage building "Droz…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
304 m²
€ 294,066
Cottage in the quietest, most comfortable place of Drozdovo! A beautiful elegant neocl…
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
190 m²
€ 261,492
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 167,391
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 443,361
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
306 m²
€ 248,825
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
321 m²
€ 161,058
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
338 m²
€ 108,569
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
319 m²
€ 135,632
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
223 m²
€ 357,403
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
186 m²
Price on request
A new premium modern premium cottage of 100% readiness with furniture is for sale, including…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
354 m²
Price on request
The house was built for YOURSELF!!! All materials and equipment of leading world leaders in …
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
317 m²
€ 131,199
Light spacious cottage for a large family for sale. The cottage is located in an elite cotta…
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
175 m²
€ 143,866
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
492 m²
€ 334,783
Premium cottage for sale & nbsp; & nbsp; 2 km from Minsk in a prestigious, picturesque, envi…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 497,650
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
234 m²
€ 447,885
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany: & nbsp; Level 2, built in 20…
Cottage
Vopytny, Belarus
194 m²
€ 108,578
Cottage for sale in d. Leskovka & nbsp; Borovlyansky s / s 10 km from Minsk & nbsp; 2019. Co…
