Cottages for sale in Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

48 properties total found
Cottagein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 226,205
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
299 m²
€ 104,053
    Radical reduction in the price of a residential cottage made of brick in d. Ma…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
249 m²
€ 307,638
You have long dreamed of living outside the city, but do not want to spend time building you…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
316 m²
€ 316,596
Comfortable cozy cottage in one of the most picturesque places in the suburbs of Minsk – d. …
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
283 m²
€ 805,288
For sale a unique VIP complex for life and business, the village of Opyshny, Borovlyany. 5 k…
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
255 m²
Price on request
For sale a new cottage, d. Drozdovo, ul.Christmas. Logoisk, e.g. 1.5 km from MKAD. Level 2 +…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
340 m²
€ 889,436
Modern ergonomic cottage in the village of Borovlyany- Ready-made solution for the comfortab…
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
277 m²
€ 266,921
Sale of a cottage for cleaning, located at d. Drozdovo st. Jasminova d. 29. Cottage building…
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
218 m²
€ 108,578
Unfinished house for sale on 2 floors + attached garage. House from blocks ( 400 mm ). The f…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
547 m²
€ 443,361
For sale VIP house in a classic style in an environmentally friendly green place!!!   T…
Cottagein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 108,578
New house 1 km. kilometer from Minsk, in the garden partnership "Aerogeodezist". The monolit…
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
107 m²
€ 103,964
 The price is reduced radically! The cottage is for sale near Minsk-70% readiness ( tot…
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
360 m²
€ 334,783
A new elite premium cottage adjacent to the forest in the prestigious cottage building "Droz…
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
304 m²
€ 294,066
Cottage in the quietest, most comfortable place of Drozdovo!  A beautiful elegant neocl…
Cottagein Lieskauka, Belarus
Cottage
Lieskauka, Belarus
190 m²
€ 261,492
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
261 m²
€ 167,391
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 443,361
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
306 m²
€ 248,825
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
321 m²
€ 161,058
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
338 m²
€ 108,569
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
319 m²
€ 135,632
Cottagein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
223 m²
€ 357,403
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
186 m²
Price on request
A new premium modern premium cottage of 100% readiness with furniture is for sale, including…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
354 m²
Price on request
The house was built for YOURSELF!!! All materials and equipment of leading world leaders in …
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
317 m²
€ 131,199
Light spacious cottage for a large family for sale. The cottage is located in an elite cotta…
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
175 m²
€ 143,866
Cottagein Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
492 m²
€ 334,783
Premium cottage for sale & nbsp; & nbsp; 2 km from Minsk in a prestigious, picturesque, envi…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
383 m²
€ 497,650
Cozy cottage with developed infrastructure with a large terrace ✅ Cottage 383.1 m2 residenti…
Cottagein Borovlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Borovlyany, Belarus
234 m²
€ 447,885
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany: & nbsp; Level 2, built in 20…
Cottagein Vopytny, Belarus
Cottage
Vopytny, Belarus
194 m²
€ 108,578
Cottage for sale in d. Leskovka & nbsp; Borovlyansky s / s 10 km from Minsk & nbsp; 2019. Co…

