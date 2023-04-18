Show property on map Show properties list
  Austria
  Carinthia
  Carinthia

Residential properties for sale in Carinthia, Austria

Villa 9 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Flattach, Austria
10 Number of rooms 720 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,000,000
Are you looking for your "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! A uni…
Villa 6 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 6 room villa
Flattach, Austria
6 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! Holiday…
Villa 3 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 3 room villa
Flattach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 111 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,230,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! Guarant…
Villa 3 room villain Flattach, Austria
Villa 3 room villa
Flattach, Austria
3 Number of rooms 76 m² Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
Are you looking for the "perfect match"? Then we have just what you are looking for! The Cha…
Castlein Klagenfurt, Austria
Castle
Klagenfurt, Austria
1 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
The historic castle is located in the northern part of Carintia, Austria. The castle, about …
Housein Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria
House
Eisenkappel-Vellach, Austria
283 m²
€ 2,170,000
A cozy villa with an area of 283 sq.m. is located in Oberalm, Salzburg. Wonderful views of M…

