  2. Residential
  3. Armenia

Residential properties for sale in Armenia

Yerevan
289
Kotayk Province
10
301 property total found
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/6
A 3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Davit Anh…
€144,453
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/18
A 3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Ajapnyak administrative district, on Leningrad…
€171,063
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
€209,077
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Azatutyan …
€156,808
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/9
3-room apartment for sale, city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, Mamikonyants st…
€201,569
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/3
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Ant…
€427,658
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 8/14
A 4-room apartment for sale in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Niko…
€184,368
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
The mansion is located in the central part of Davtashen district. The land area is 480m2, th…
€589,217
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/14
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on Mal…
€232,836
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/5
A 5-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€760,280
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Davit-Bek street, Erebuni …
€570,210
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 14/14
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the 2nd district of the city of Yerevan, Davtashen administr…
€154,765
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale in the city of Yerevan, Nork-Marash administrative distr…
€427,658
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 3rd street of Khachatur Abovyan, Arinj community,…
€394,395
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 5/16
€285,105
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on the 3rd street of Avan administrativ…
€142,553
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 1/1
One-story private house for sale, city of Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district. T…
€237,588
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/13
For sale: 4-room apartment, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Rubinyants…
€142,553
4 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/9
A 7-room apartment is for sale in the city of Yerevan, in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative dist…
€161,560
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/20
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin S…
€648,139
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 15/20
A 2-room apartment for sale in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin St…
€600,621
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 10/20
A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Prime location (Pushkin S…
€646,238
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 10/20
Apartment description A 2-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Downtown, Top Pr…
€950,350
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kentron administrative district, Abovyan street, 64…
€235,687
3 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/9
A 4-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, …
€712,763
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/5
A 3-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, on Kievyan street, Arabkir administrati…
€220,766
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
A 3-room apartment is for sale, in the city of Yerevan, Arabkir administrative district, on …
€218,581
Mansion in Artavaz, Armenia
Mansion
Artavaz, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
The land area is 3600 square meters, it is located in Tsaghkadzor community, parallel to the…
€342,126
1 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/8
For sale: 1-room apartment in the city of Yerevan, in Kentron administrative district, on Mo…
€142,553
2 room apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 10/10
3-room apartment for sale, city Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, Nersisyan S…
€256,595

Property types in Armenia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
