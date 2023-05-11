Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Albania

Southern Albania
6
Central Albania
3
Vlora
3
9 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 3 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 2 room villa in Bestrove, Albania
Villa 2 room villa
Bestrove, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 75,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 6 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 310,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
Villa 4 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 105,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Villa 4 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 250,000
Villa for sale in Vlora. Two storye villa located in Tragjas village about 15 km from Vlora …
Villa 4 room villa in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
Villa 6 room villa in Vlora, Albania
Villa 6 room villa
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 360,000
Villa for sale in 7 pallatet with a land area of ​​800 m2 and two buildings The first buildi…
Villa 4 room villa in Mullet, Albania
Villa 4 room villa
Mullet, Albania
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 420,000
Luxury villa for sale in Tirana

