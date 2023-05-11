Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Southern Albania
  4. Vlorë County
  5. Orikum

Residential properties for sale in Orikum, Albania

17 properties total found
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
€ 67,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
€ 63,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 440 m²
€ 69,997
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 130 000 m²
€ 14,950,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
€ 45,900
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 383 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 10 000 m²
€ 100,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
€ 72,000
2 room apartment in Orikum, Albania
2 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/6
€ 65,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
€ 71,400
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
€ 68,250
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
€ 60,900
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
€ 60,900
1 room apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 29,000
1 room apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
€ 28,500
1 room apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
€ 26,500
1 room studio apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€ 17,700

Properties features in Orikum, Albania

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir