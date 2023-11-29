Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Albania
  4. Rruga Zigur Lelo

Residential properties for sale in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
1 room apartment
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
S185 Apartments & nbsp; 1 + 1 with & nbsp; at sea.& nbsp ; With furniture and a balcon…
€51,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
1 room apartment
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 1 + 1 lift Floor 5 total 71m2 Direct sea view Aldo 4 house near the sa…
€60,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
2 room apartment
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
S460 Lungo Mare Embankment. Beautiful Adriatic beaches across the street. One of the bes…
€129,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Большой балкон с которого открывается вид на море и горы. in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
2 room apartment with Большой балкон с которого открывается вид на море и горы.
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 8
S113 Отличный вариант для переезда и дальнейшего счастливого проживания, присмотритесь по…
€77,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 12/12
Penthouse for sale Super Suite.& nbsp ; Large, spacious, bright Dream of it…
€115,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir