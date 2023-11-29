Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Land
  4. West

Lands for sale in West, Portugal

1 property total found
Plot of land in Encarnacao, Portugal
Plot of land
Encarnacao, Portugal
Land that allows construction only 10 minutes walk from São Lourenço beach. Authorization fo…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir